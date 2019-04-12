Will fight alone in Delhi but willing to tie-up with AAP only in the national capital: Cong

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The Congress on Friday announced that it will fight the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi alone but maintained that it is still willing to have an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party provided that the tie-up is restricted only to the national capital.Congress' in-charge for Delhi P C Chacko said Congress will go alone in Delhi since AAP has taken an "impractical stand".He However said,"We are still ready (for alliance) if AAP is willing to have an alliance in Delhi alone. We want to fight the BJP together.""We are compelled to go on our own as AAP is going back on its stand," Chacko told reporters.The AAP had on Wednesday rejected the offer of the grand old party for a tie-up in Delhi.All the routes of alliance with the Congress have been closed, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had said.The Congress was eager for tie-up with the AAP in Delhi. The AAP, in turn, wanted such an alliance to extend to Haryana and Punjab as well. The talks between the two sides derailed after they failed to reach an agreement over seat-sharing in Delhi and Haryana. PTI SKC ASK MPB ASK TDSTDS