Will file nomination from Sapotara assembly seat: Ramesh Meena

Jaipur, Nov 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress MLA Ramesh Meena Wednesday said he will file his nomination papers as the party's candidate for Sapotara assembly seat in the state. The Congress is yet to announce its list of nominees for the Rajasthan elections due on December 7. I am quite confident that I will not be losing the seat so I will be filing the nomination papers as Congress candidate on November 16 to contest on Sapotara assembly seat, Meena, the sitting MLA from Sapotara, told PTI.Filing of nomination began Monday and the last date is November 19. Congress leaders Harish Chaudhary, who heads the party's manifesto committee in the state, and Hema Ram filed their nomination papers for Baytoo and Gudamalani Assembly constituencies, respectively on Tuesday. The BJP released its first list of 131 candidates on Sunday night.