Will give acting a shot: Mister Supranational winner Prathamesh

Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) Prathamesh Maulingkar, who created history by becoming the first Asian/Indian to win Mister Supranational title, says he would love to act but would not enter Bollywood without any preparation.The 27-year-old model defeated 37 contestants from all over the world in the final round to win the coveted title at an event held in Poland. "I would love to act. I don't see myself there (yet) but I will give that one shot towards it. I will only do it once I prepare myself completely. But I would want to get into acting classes, get my Hindi right, because I am from Goa," Prathamesh told PTI."I transitioned from football to modelling. So from modelling to acting will be another transition. I don't want to do for the sake of it. I want to get perfect at it and then give it a shot. I want to know how Bollywood is and then get into it," he added.Prathamesh said he prepared for the title by watching videos of previous Mister Supranational winners.But his moment of glory happened when his name was announced as the winner and since then, he has been feeling "quite overwhelmed.""I never had any doubts, I had worked hard for it for one long year. I wanted to give my best and have fun. I focused on myself there and that is what I think helped me... When they were announcing the winners, I just prayed because it was a tough competition."To be on that stage, representing the country was such a proud moment for me. I am still overwhelmed. It is still sinking in. But I feel so proud and blessed."The third edition of Mister Supranational 2018 pageant took place on December 9 in Krynica-Zdroj, Poland. At the same pageant, Mister Supranational Poland was adjudged first runner-up, Mister Supranational Brazil was adjudged second runner-up and Mister Supranational Thailand was announced as the third runner-up. PTI JUR SHDSHD