Will give first-time woman MPs chance to speak: Om Birla

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Speaker Om Birla Wednesday said he wants all first-time woman members of the Lok Sabha to have a chance to speak in the House during the ongoing session.He made these remarks during the Zero Hour when several members were seen raising their hands to seek an opportunity to speak.Birla said he will give an opportunity to everyone but wanted first-time woman lawmakers to get a chance and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will also share his wish.While Modi was not in the House, Gandhi was present.Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal noted that 78 women, highest-ever, have been elected to Lok Sabha and 46 of them were first-timers.Birla later allowed several new woman MPs to speak, drawing praise from them. PTI KR KR TIRTIR