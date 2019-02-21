Will hand the movie back to the fans: Jason Reitman on his 'Ghostbuster' film

Los Angeles, Feb 21 (PTI) Director Jason Reitman has kicked up a social media storm after he said that he plans to hand over the reins of "Ghostbusters" franchise to its fans.Reitman, whose directorial credits includes movies such as "Juno", "Up in the Air" and most recently the political drama "The Front Runner", had confirmed that he will be directing the latest installment of the famed franchise.His 72-year-old father, Ivan Reitman, had directed the original "Ghostbuster" films which featured Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis as parapsychology professors who hunts ghosts.According to The Playlist, Reitman shared his vision about the project while appearing on the most recent episode of Bill Burrs Monday Morning Podcast."I'm not making the 'Juno' of 'Ghostbusters' movies. We are in every way trying to go back to original technique and hand the movie back to the fans," the director said.Reitman said his take on the beloved franchise will be a love letter to the fans of "Ghostbusters". "I love this franchise. I grew up watching it. I consider myself the first 'Ghostbusters' fan. I was like seven years old when that movie came out and I love it. I want to make a movie for my fellow 'Ghostbusters' fans."He said he went into minute details of the original movies when he made the teaser for his upcoming film that released in January."We went back and found the original physical vinyl letters that they used to create the Ghostbusters poster in 1984, (and) rescanned them, then our titles guys reprinted them and we filmed the titles. We shot physical titles with a light-and-smoke effect 'cause that's how they would have done it back in the day," Reitman added.On social media, the 41-year-old director's comments were seen as a potshot on the 2016 all-female Ghostbusters reboot that featured Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Chris Hemsworth.After backlash, Reitman tweeted an apology."Wo, that came out wrong! I have nothing but admiration for Paul and Leslie and Kate and Melissa and Kristen and the bravery with which they made 'Ghostbusters' 2016. They expanded the universe and made an amazing movie!" he wrote on the microblogging site.Reitman's "Ghostbusters" film will hit the screens on July 10 next year. He is currently writing the screenplay for his film in collaboration with Gil Kenan. The director plans to start filming this summer and has begun the casting process for young names. PTI RB RB BKBK