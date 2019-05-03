Will help restore power supply in cyclone-hit Odisha: IEEMA

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Electrical equipment body IEEMA Friday said it will help restoring power supply in cyclone-affected areas of Odisha.Cyclonic storm 'Fani' slammed into the Odisha coast on Friday morning, packing heavy rain and winds with speeds of up to 175 kmph. "The Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA) members are committed to rapid restoration of power supply in cyclone affected areas in Odisha," IEEMA said in a statement.The members of the association, the statement said, are committed to restoration of electrical and power infrastructure on a priority basis. PTI ABIBAL