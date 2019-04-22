Will highlight achievements of Congress govts in Delhi and Centre: Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Congress will highlight the achievements of its governments in Delhi and at the Centre, former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit said on Monday after the party fielded her from the capital's North-East Delhi constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.Dikshit, who is also the Delhi Congress chief said the party is also prepared to face the challenge of a triangular contest in Delhi."We will begin campaigning soon by highlighting achievements of Congress governments in Delhi as well as at the Centre," Dikshit, who is also the Delhi Congress chief told reporters here.The Congress was in power in the national capital for three consecutive terms from 1998-2013 and from 2004-2014 at the Centre.Besides Dikshit, the party on Monday announced candidates for five more seats -- Ajay Maken (New Delhi), J P Agarwal (North-East Delhi), Rajesh Lillotia (North-West Delhi), Arvinder Singh Lovely (East Delhi), and Mahabal Mishra (West Delhi).Maken, who has been a three-time MLA and two-time MP, said there is a direct fight between his party and the BJP as well as the AAP will be relegated to the third spot."Congress has fielded very strong candidates on all the seats. There is a direct contest between Congress and BJP and AAP will be at the third place," he said. PTI VIT PR PR TDSTDS