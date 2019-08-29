Will increase milk procurement price: Punjab minister

Amritsar, Aug 29 (PTI) Punjab Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday said the milk procurement price will be increased to give a fillip to farmers' income and the dairy sector in the state. Speaking at a function here, Randhawa said there was an urgent need to give a boost to agriculture-allied occupations so as to increase dairy farmers' income. Keeping this in view, the Cooperation Department had decided to increase the milk procurement price, he said. Randhawa informed that the department had start a portal to provide detailed information to dairy farmers about the milk procured and payments made in lieu of that. At present, there are about 3,700 dairy societies in Punjab. PTI JMS SUN RDKRDK