Will increase talent pool in India: dunnhumby

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Data analysis firm dunnhumby today said the company will increase its talent pool in the coming months to strengthen its footprint in the country.

The group is focusing on growth across the globe, including in the Indian market, both talent wise and marketwise, dunnhumby CEO Guillaume Bacuvier said in a statement.

"At present, dunnhumbys focus in India is to tap more talent. 50 per cent of the companys data science and analysis talent pool comes from India, and we want to grow that even further," he said.

Through a strong talent pipeline in data engineering and development, India is a key enabler for the growth of the company globally.

The firm has over 500 data analysts and scientists worldwide.