Will keep banging the door until they let me prove myself: Robin Wright on direction

By Ravi Bansal Singapore, Nov 9 (PTI) After six glorious years as Claire Underwood on "House of Cards", Robin Wright is ready to shift gears to full time direction and the actor says she will keep knocking the doors of the studios until she gets the chance to prove herself.Wright directed many episodes on the political drama, whose sixth and final season is currently streaming on Netflix. "I have learned how to be a director on that show," she said in response to a question posed by PTI at Netflix's "See Whats Next: Asia" event here."To have a family like I had in 'House of Cards', I am so grateful. And it was a cinema school because we had some seasoned crew members on our show. For example, our camera person, he has been in the business for 40 years. He taught me how to look through the camera. I just had a strong support system teaching me and I was always learning," she added. Wright, best known for her roles in "The Princess Bride", "Forrest Gump" and "Wonder Woman", is keen to direct more than act and she believes it is the right time to challenge the norm as a female filmmaker. "It is necessary at this time to break the shell that only things that work is a repetition. So if we continue to put ourselves out there and insist that we are up for the same roles as a director... I just lost a film I really wanted to direct. It was a big studio movie and I lost it to a male director and he is a great director. "They didn't want to give the movie to a rookie. Well the rookie is going to keep banging that door until they let me prove myself," she said. The 52-year-old actor said having been in the business for more than three decades, she has picked up stuff from all the great directors she collaborated with."You learn something from every director you work with. There are things you would like to emulate and there are things you would never do. And I have been in this business for 35 years and that's a lot intel that you download."