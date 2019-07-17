Will keep propagating zero budget natural farming as Guj Guv too: Acharya Devvrat

Shimla, Jul 17 (PTI) Incumbent Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat Wednesday said he will keep propagating his Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) after taking oath as Gujarat governor.The government Tuesday appointed senior BJP leader Kalraj Mishra as the governor of Himachal Pradesh, replacing Acharya Devvrat, who has been transferred and appointed as the governor of Gujarat.Devvrat (60) will replace O P Kohli, who retires next Monday.Interacting with mediapersons at the Raj Bhavan here, Devvrat said, "I will keep on propagating Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) in Gujarat as I have done in Himachal Pradesh since 2015. It preserves land fertility, saves water and helps reduce global warming."Zero Budget Natural Farming aims at adopting low-cost agriculture practice which shuns farm loans and use of chemicals.Around 50,000 Himachal Pradesh farmers would be encouraged to adopt the practice this year. The target is to Himachal Pradesh ZBNF state by 2022, Devvrat said.Devvrat had adopted the practice on 200 acres of Gurukul School in Haryana's Kurukshetra about nine years ago, when he was the principal there. He drew the inspiration from Padma Shri recipient and agriculturist Subhash Palekar.He claimed that ZBNF would not only make agriculture produce "poison-free", but also help double farmers' income by 2022.During a dinner hosted by the state government at Peterhoff on Tuesday, the governor said that he got immense affection from the people from all walks of life, besides full cooperation from the state government as well as the opposition.On the occasion, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state government has kept Rs 25 crore for spreading awareness among farmers about ZBNF and the Centre has made special provisions for it in the Union Budget. PTI DJI NSDNSD