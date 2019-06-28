Will launch drive against illegal mining, R'than minister tells assembly

Jaipur, Jun 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Mines Minister Pramod Bhaya Friday told the state assembly that the government was concerned about illegal mining and a campaign would be launched against those involved in it. Responding to supplementary questions raised during the Question Hour, he said a special team would be formed to check illegal mining and strict action would be taken against those guilty. Bhaya said the government was concerned about the practice and a joint responsibility had been given to police and officials of the revenue and minerals departments on directives of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Earlier in the day, Speaker C P Joshi adjourned the House for half an hour following an argument with state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, who was not allowed by the Speaker to reply to allegations regarding illegal sand mining. While the BJP walked out when the Speaker said the discussion on the issue was over and took up the listed business, Dhariwal intervened and said the government should be allowed to speak on the allegations levelled by the Opposition. PTI AG RDKRDK