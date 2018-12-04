Will lend support to party which addresses problems of seers: Priests' body

Mathura (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha, an all India organisation of priests, has decided to give its support to the political party which will work for solving problems of seers and saints. On December 1, the organisation passed a 14-point resolution in its two-day national working committee meet. Quoting the resolution, national president of the Mahasabha Mahesh Pathak said neither state control of temples is acceptable nor the formation of Shrine board, as this will destroy the basic religious culture of the temples. They demanded that all places of pilgrimage should be inter-connected with rail routes as most of the domestic pilgrims are senior citizens who face problems. Pathak requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to declare Lord Krishna's birthplace Mathura as a 'Teerth sthal' (pilgrim centre) like its suburbs areas of Vrindaban, Goverdhan, Barsana and Nandgaon. The latter four were declared 'Teerth sthal' by the UP government last year. PTI CORR MAZ SNESNE