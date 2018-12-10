Will let Parl work only if Centre answers oppn's questions: TDP

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The TDP Monday said it would not let Parliament "run smoothly" during the winter session if the Centre dodges key issues raised by the Opposition. In the TDP parliamentary party meeting held here, its president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu discussed the issues to be raised during the winter session which begins Tuesday."All Opposition parties have decided to work together. From December 12, we have planned several protests," TDP parliamentarian from Guntur Galla Jayadev told reporters after the meeting."The session will not run smoothly as we are going to raise many issues," he added.Besides the state issues, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) along with the Opposition will raise issues related to the Rafale deal, assault on institutions like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and vindictive raids by the Central Bank of India (CBI) among others, he said. "If the government cooperates, Parliament will function. If they allow discussion, it will run smoothly. If they avoid, the opposition parties will not spare it," he said. In the meeting, the TDP chief also briefed his MPs about the discussion that took place in the meeting of Congress-led Opposition parties called to forge a grand alliance against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). TDP has 17 MPs in the Lok Sabha and five in the Rajya Sabha. Majority of them attended the meeting. PTI LUX RHL