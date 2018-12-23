Will make all efforts to secure farmers' future: Rahul on 'Kisan Diwas'

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) On the occasion of 'Kisan Diwas', Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday promised the farmers that he will make all efforts to secure their future. The 'Kisan Diwas' orNational FarmersDay is observed across the country on this day to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, the fifthPrime MinisterofIndia. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said he willmake every effort to secure the future of the farmers. "It is not just a promise, but it is also my duty," he said. "I salute the farmers of the country on the occasion of Farmer's Day. We are there because of you," he tweeted in Hindi, with the hashtag 'Thank you farmers'. Gandhi has been raising farmers' issues alleging that there is continued agrarian distress under the current government, a charge the Centre has denied. Last week, he said the party has delivered on its pre-election promise to waive farmers' loans in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh within 10 days of assuming charge. "We asked for 10 days, we did it in two," he had said. PTI ASK CKCK