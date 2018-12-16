Will not allow destruction of country's institutions: Rahul

Chennai, Dec 16 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre saying he will not allow "destruction" of institutions of the country like the Supreme Court and the Reserve Bank of India.The BJP government believes "only one idea should run India", Gandhi alleged at a public rally organised by his party's southern ally, the DMK. The meeting was attended by opposition leaders including TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Gandhi was addressing the rally after participating in an earlier event for unveiling late DMK president M Karunanidhi's statue at the party's headquarters Anna Arivalayam here. Training his guns on the Narendra Modi government, Gandhi accused it of targeting institutions of the country, besides the culture of India. "We are not going to allow the destruction of the idea of India. We are not going to allow the destruction of institutions, the supreme Court, Reserve Bank of India, Election Commission of India," he said. "And we are going to stand together and do this," he added. He said that in the memory of Karunanidhi, and out of respect for Tamil language, its culture and tradition, "everybody in India is going to get together." "..... all voices in India are going to get together and defeat the BJP in the next elections" he said. PTI SA TIRTIR