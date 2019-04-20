Will not support "unholy" alliance between Cong and AAP: Jarnail Singh

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) AAP's former Rajouri Garden MLA Jarnail Singh has expressed displeasure over his party's ongoing alliance talks with the Congress, saying he cannot support the "unholy" tie-up. He said in case there was an alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, then he cannot support it. "I have categorically conveyed my views to the party president and said I cannot be part of that alliance and I do not support it," Singh said. The AAP leader in April 2009, when he was working as a journalist, had thrown his shoe at the then Union Home Minister P Chidambaram for giving Lok Sabha tickets to Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler, both of whom are accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He later joined the AAP and became MLA from Rajouri Garden. He later resigned as legislator to contest assembly polls against former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. When asked about his party colleague's view on the possible tie-up with the Congress, Kalkaji MLA Avtar Singh said he supports his party's stand which is to defeat the Modi-Shah duo and he supports his party in that. PTI PR/UZM INDIND