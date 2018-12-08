Will oppose any attempt to create disunity: J&K Cong

/R Jammu, Dec 8 (PTI) The Congress said Saturday it would oppose any attempt to create disunity in the Jammu and Kashmir society under the garb of seeking administrative facilities. The remark comes a day after Peoples Democratic Party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti warned of an agitation if the J&K administration, headed by Governor S P Malik, accords divisional status to Ladakh region, while ignoring Pir Panjal and Chenab valley. The Congress said major policy decisions needed to be considered when an elected government was in place, so that the demands and aspirations of every area was duly considered on its own merit for just decision. "The Congress will oppose any attempt to create disunity or disharmony in the society under the garb of seeking administrative facilities," the party said in a statement here. The party said it is in favour of the creation of a separate division for Ladakh region in view of its administrative accessibility, locational disadvantages and vast area, but raised doubts about the timing and procedure during governor's rule. The party has cautioned the people against any attempt to create division in the background of the situation as the broader unity of the state and all three regions is to be maintained at all costs, while respecting the aspirations of the various heterogeneities in the state and its regions, the statement said. PTI TASHMB