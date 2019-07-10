Will personally verify redressal of public complaints: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jul 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that he would personally verify redressal of public complaints and warned of strict action against the culprits in case of any discrepancies. He instructed the officials concerned to review the status of complaints on IGRS portal and the Chief Minister's Helpline every month for time-bound settlement of the problems. Stressing on timely settlement of public grievances, Adityanath said, "I will personally verify the settlement of grievances online, and will speak to the complainants if they are satisfied with the action. If there is any discrepancy or fraud in settlement, action will be taken." Addressing all the additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries during a meeting, he said, "Nodal officials who have been entrusted with this responsibility should not only hold review meetings in their respective districts, but should also physically verify the claims. Officials should treat these issues of grievance redressal with sincerity." The chief minister instructed officials to prepare a work plan in 10 to 15 days and asked them to share a copy of it with the Chief Minister's Office. For improving the economy of Uttar Pradesh, all the officials should create action plans at department and district levels, Adityanath said. PTI SAB SNESNE