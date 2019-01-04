Will Poulter quits Twitter to focus on mental health

London, Jan 4 (PTI) Actor Will Poulter has announced that he is taking a "step back" from Twitter due to his "recent experiences" on the micro-blogging website.The 25-year-old actor most recently starred in "Bandersnatch", an interactive episode of "Black Mirror" series on Netflix. Upon its premiere on December 28 last year, Poulter was heavily criticised on the social media for his performance.Poulter posted a lengthy statement on Twitter, saying that though he accepts "all criticisms", it is better for him to stay away from the "inevitable negatives". "I'd like to say a heartfelt thank you to everybody who has watched 'Bandersnatch' and for their responses (whatever they may be) to the material we created. I accept all criticisms and it's been a delight to learn that so many of you enjoyed what many people worked very hard to produce!" he wrote."As we all know there is a balance to be struck in our engagements with social media. There are positives to enjoy and inevitable negatives that are best avoided. It's a balance I have struggled with for a while now and in the interest of my mental health I feel the time has come to change my relationship with social media," he added.He, however, assured that he will continue to support a number of charitable causes, including an anti-bullying campaign, on Twitter.Later, Poulter was praised by his "Detroit" co-star John Boyega, who shared his post and wrote, "Best thing you can do mate, well done.""Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" features stars Fionn Whitehead as an aspiring video game designer who struggles to maintain his sanity while adapting a choose-your-own-adventure science-fiction novel into a game. Poulter portrayed Colin Ritman, an experienced programmer who becomes something of a mentor to Whitehead's character. PTI RB RB