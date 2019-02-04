Will provide latest cancer medicines to patients in state for free: Rajasthan health minister

Jaipur, Feb 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma Monday said the government will include the latest medicines used in cancer treatment in the list of free medicines so as to provide them to cancer patients in the state.Sharma made the announcement while addressing a function here on the World Cancer Day at the SMS auditorium here.The minister said changed lifestyle, stress and disturbed routine were some of the reasons behind an increase in instances of lifestyle diseases.He said excessive use of chemicals fertilisers and pesticides in farming was resulting in diseases like cancer.Sharma also highlighted the government's works and efforts in the health sector. The principal of SMS medical college, Dr Sudhir Bhandari, and other doctors were also present on the occasion. PTI SDA IJT