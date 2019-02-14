Will Pulwama attack be eye-opener for Kashmir-centric politicians, asks Jitendra Singh

(Eds: Adding quotes, reactions) New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Condemning the Jammu and Kashmir terror attack, Union minister Jitendra Singh Thursday asked whether the incident would be an eye-opener for Kashmir-centric politicians, who are "always apologetic" on such occasions.He termed the dastardly attack on CRPF personnel as a desperate act by terrorists on the run."Dastardly attack on CRPF personnel is a desperate act by terrorists on the run. While the entire nation solidarily stands with the Indian security forces, will this also be an eye opener for Kashmir-centric politicians who are always apologetic on such occasions," the minister tweeted.Later talking to PTI, he said those directly or indirectly supporting terrorism in Kashmir should be taken to task."The time has come to take to task all those supporting terrorism in Kashmir directly or indirectly," said Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office.His remarks on Kashmiri politicians triggered a political row with former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah strongly criticising the minister."Shame on this apology for a minister! Mainstream Kashmiri politicians condemned the attack hours before the PM even got around to saying anything. This man has the audacity to play politics with the dead & injured CRPF soldiers," Abdullah tweeted.The minister termed Abdullah's accusations disgusting."Disgusting to respond to this man called @OmarAbdullah who is a product of dynasty politics nourished by protracted militancy which sustains his political relevance, if at all he has any," said Singh, who is a Lok Sabha Member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency.At least 39 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed after a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a bus they were travelling in, in the state's Pulwama district. PTI AKV SOMSOM