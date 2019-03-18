Will raise issue of non-declaration of assets and liabilities by AAP MLAs with Lokpal: Delhi BJP

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The Delhi BJP Monday said it will raise the issue of non-declaration of assets and liabilities by AAP MLAs as demanded by the state Lokayukta with the soon-to-be constituted Lokpal.Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said they will seek Lokpal's intervention in issues such as alleged involvement of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a Hawala case, water tanker scam, premium bus service scam, home delivery of ration scam, appointments in government and a host of other issues of corruption and irregularities. Kejriwal, who came to power on the plank of honesty, transparency and probity in public life spent major part of his time in covering the corrupt practices of his subordinates, Gupta added.The Aam Aadmi Party will file complaints of corruption against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rafale fighter jet deal and Sahara-Birla papers case with the soon to be constituted Lokpal.Gupta said AAP leader Gopal Rai is "falsely" blaming the Centre for bringing up the Bill so late. He said the Delhi government is politicising the constitutional post of the Lokpal. Gupta said the issues which Rai is threatening to take up with the Lokpal have already been rejected by the Supreme Court. PTI SLB AMP KJ