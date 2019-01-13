Will raise public-related issues in assembly: Kataria

Jaipur, Jan 13 (PTI) After being chosen the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria Sunday said he will fulfil the responsibility to best of his capacity and raise all public-related issues in the House.The 74-year-old leader was Sunday unanimously chosen as the LoP by the BJP legislature party during a meeting at the party office here. He was also selected as the leader of the BJP legislature party while seven-time MLA Rajendra Rathore was chosen his deputy. "We will be a constructive opposition. We will oppose in the assembly not for only the sake of opposing but to keep the government alert," Rathore said.The assembly session is scheduled to begin on January 15.BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh said the defeat in recently held assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh was the party's collective responsibility and not that of one person.On former chief minister Vasundhara Raje's new role as national vice president, Singh said that she has popularity across the country and will work to strengthen the party in Rajasthan and other states as well. PTI SDA DPBDPB