Will reach out to YouTube to ascertain authenticity of video of Deepak Kalal's assault: Poilce

Gurgaon, Jan 17 (PTI) Police Thursday said it will reach out to YouTube to ascertain the authenticity of a video purportedly showing comedian Deepak Kalal being assaulted by a man near Delhi-Gurgaon toll plaza. The incident occurred on Tuesday night Rajokri border and a video of the incident was shared widely on social media. In the video, Kalal can be seen pleading for his life with folded hands as the man abuses him for posting content on social media and thrashes him. Later, he is made to apologise to his social media followers for his posts. The man makes Kalal promise that he wouldn't share such posts again. The video was being shot by a person who was allegedly accompanying the man who assaulted the comedian. "We have not received any complaint from Kalal in this matter. We are in a process of taking statement of toll plaza employees and will watch CCTV footage to verify facts," Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said. "The police will reach out to YouTube to ascertain the authenticity of the video," he said. He gained popularity recently for announcing his wedding to Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant. PTI CORR AAR