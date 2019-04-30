Will review support to Cong in MP: Mayawati

Lucknow, Apr 30 (PTI) BSP president Mayawati Tuesday said she would review support to the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh after their Guna candidate pulled out of the election race. Alleging the Congress was misusing the official machinery in Madhya Pradesh, she said, in a tweet, "The Congress is not less than the BJP in misusing the official machinery. The BSP candidate from Guna has been forced by the Congress to pull out of the election race but the BSP will give a reply by fighting on its own symbol and review its support to the Congress government." She further urged people to remain vigilant. "The view of Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh that even if the BJP wins, the SP-BSP alliance should not win depicts their casteist, narrow attitude and double standards. Therefore, people's belief that it is only our alliance that can defeat the BJP is correct. People need to remain vigilant," she said in another tweet. On Monday, BSP's Guna candidate Lokendra Singh had opted out of the election race. He was pitted against Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Voting in Guna will take place on May 12. PTI SAB RDK RDK INDIND