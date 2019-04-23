Will scrap Article 370 as soon as BJP returns to power: UP Dy CM Maurya

Shahjahanpur (UP), Apr 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya Tuesday said Article 370 of the Constitution, which gives autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir, will be scrapped after the BJP returns to power at the Centre. "Once Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister again, Article 370 will be scrapped," Maurya told an election meeting in Jalalabad here. He said Modi, in his second term as the prime minister, would "wipe out terrorism". Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he said that after the election "Akhilesh and Rahul will go back to Saifai and Italy respectively". On SP leader Azam Khan's son's "Anarkali" remark against BJP candidate Jaya Prada, Maurya said the Election Commission has taken note of it and action will be taken against him. PTI CORR SAB AD AD SMNSMNSMN