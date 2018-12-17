Will seek revenge for 'injustice' meted out to party workers: Bengal BJP chief

/R Arambagh (WB), Dec 17 (PTI) Two days after the West Bengal government denied permission for its 'rath yatra', state Bharatiya Janata Party president Dilip Ghosh said Monday he and his supporters would "seek revenge" for every "injustice" meted out to them. Addressing the BJP's "ganatantra bachao (save democracy) andolan" in Arambagh town of Hooghly district, Ghosh alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led government had refused to give permission as it was afraid that its "wrong-doings" might get exposed at the rally. The state government had on Saturday disallowed the Bharatiya Janata Party's proposed rally on the ground that it might lead to communal tension. "We would seek revenge for each and every injustice meted out to our party workers. We will speak to them in the language that the TMC understands. The ruling party doesn't believe in democratic rights," Ghosh said. The saffron party has decided to take out rallies across the state to protest against the Trinamool Congress government's decision. Earlier in the day, Ghosh said at a press meet that the BJP would be forced to organise a "civil disobedience" campaign if they were stopped from holding the protest rallies. "They (the state government) are afraid that they might be unmasked if we conduct the yatra. At our protest rallies, we will inform the masses about the undemocratic atmosphere prevailing here and the need for the 'save democracy' rally at this hour," he said. The state BJP chief also alleged prejudice on the part of the ruling party. "We are a nationalist party, not a terrorist organisation. We are denied permission, but other organisations are allowed to hold their programmes." BJP president Amit Shah, who had set a target of 22 Lok Sabha seats in the state, was scheduled to flag off three chariots from as many places as part of the party's "save democracy" programme. The chariots were meant to travel across all 42 parliamentary constituencies in the state over the next one-and-a-half months before concluding in Kolkata, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was likely to address a rally. Ghosh hit out at the TMC for describing the victory of the Congress in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as a "victory of democracy". "The Congress has won elections in three states. It's not like that they've got a huge vote share, just that they've got a few more seats than the BJP. But, the biggest joke is that the TMC, which doesn't have any stake in national politics, are celebrating the win," he said. West Bengal, once known for its culture and values, has become a "bomb-making and hooch-manufacturing" industry under the TMC rule, Ghosh claimed. PTI PNT RMSHMB