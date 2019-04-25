Will share 'vision document' that will focus on youth, development of Amristar" Hardeep Puri

Amritsar, Apr 25 (PTI) BJP candidate from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat Hardeep Singh Puri Thursday said he will share a "vision document" that will focus on education, the youth and the development of the city.The BJP has pitted Puri against sitting MP and Congress candidate Gurjit Singh Aujla, and AAP's Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal."Earlier this year on February 15, when I had visited the city, I was asked by journalists about my future plan to contest the elections from here, but I had declined. Now, the party high command has asked me to contest and the party is supreme, he said.On the Congress party calling him an "outsider", Puri said, "somebody should ask Congress president Rahul Gandhi why he was contesting from Kerala."Besides his stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi is also contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad in Kerala.Talking about his election agenda, Puri said, "In the next three days I will share my 'vision document' before the media about a developmental plan for and a special plan for the progress of the youth." He said Amritsar could be turned into a global city in the future."My main focus would remain on education of the youth and their employment issues, he said.Puri said if he wins the elections from here, he would work like a bridge between masses and government. PTI JMS CHS ANBANB