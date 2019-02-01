Will step in if emotions are channelised during polls in WB: CEC

Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora Friday said West Bengal was an "emotional state" and the Commission would step in during the coming Lok Sabha election if the emotions were "channelised". The full bench of the Election Commission which is here to review poll preparedness, had in-depth interactions with concerned officials to ensure that people are not forcefully prevented from voting in the state, he said. "West Bengal is an emotional state. But if emotions are channelised in other channels (wrong practices during polls) we shall step in," Arora told reporters. On political parties requesting the EC to deploy special general and police observers in West Bengal, he said, "We (Commission) have taken stock of all the feedback that we got and will look into it when we return." "In any case the deployment is done by police observers who are from outside the state. We will take whatever measures are needed to execute this," he said.Arora further said that strict action would be initiated against officers on election duty if they are found guilty of having "malafide" intentions while executing their duties. "The district magistrates have to take all out steps and wherever they find adequate steps have not been taken, we (EC) will take necessary action," the CEC said. "If there is even a trace of malafide (intentions), we will take swift attributive and demonstrative action," he added. Asked whether the EC was giving more importance to West Bengal, he said every state was very important for the commission but as West Bengal was a big state, due importance is being given. On West Bengal almost having the maximum phases of voting during Lok Sabha polls in 2014, the CEC said elections were held in nine phases in the country and in the state, it was held in five. "We keep in mind the serious elements and then the phases are decided. Basically it depends on the movement of central forces coming from different places of the country to any place where the elections are taking place," he said. "This depends on the sensitivity of the place," he added. Asked about handling of communal incidents during the polls, he said the DMs and SPs have been asked what they have done in the sensitive pockets to prevent such occurrences and what they propose to do. On hate speeches, the CEC said that the EC has sent its recommendations to the law and justice ministry for requisite steps to deal with the use of social media in this respect. A committee was constituted to look after it (use of social media). After extensive consideration with the stakeholders a report was drawn up, he said. The EC discussed the report and some amendments had been recently sent to the law and justice ministry. We hope to see some action taken on it soon, he elaborated. When told that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah had allegedly spoken of the dates on which the LS elections would be held and the results declared, Arora said, "Ive not seen the report on this matter". PTI SCH KK RHL