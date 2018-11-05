Will try to create atmosphere for holding talks with stakeholders in Kashmir: J-K Guv

Jammu, Nov 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said Monday that the state administration will try to create an atmosphere for holding talks with stakeholders in the next four to six months. He claimed that stone-pelting and militancy-related incidents have come down in the state. "I carry a mandate of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi to reach out to the people, make yourself available to them, do their work, ensure development of the state and create an atmosphere in which talks can be held," Malik told reporters here. "Stone-pelting and militancy-related incidents have stopped. The civic polls were also held peacefully. Our policy is bringing us good results," he said. Asked whether he had failed to bring two regional political parties -- the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) -- on board for participating in the civic polls, the said they have realised their mistake and will be taking part in the panchayat polls. PTI AB SNESNESNE