Will visit schools, mohalla clinics to expose tall claims of AAP: Vijay Goel

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Union minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Goel said Thursday that he would visit Delhi government-run schools and mohalla clinics to "expose" the AAP dispensation's "tall claims". In an official statement, Goel alleged that "tall claims" of achievements which are being made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his public meetings are "far from reality". Goel, a former Delhi BJP chief, said he will visit some schools, mohalla clinics and also JJ clusters to find out whether people in reality are getting cheap electricity and water supply or not. "Biggest proof is that both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have conceded defeat and accepted that they cannot contest against the BJP unilaterally," the statement, quoting the minister said.