Will wait, says BJP after Bengal 'Rath Yatra' hits roadblock

Kolkata, Dec 21 (PTI) The BJP leadership Friday huddled in an emergency meeting here to decide the party's next course of action after its ambitious three-phase 'Rath Yatra' crisscrossing the entire West Bengal hit a roadblock.Party sources said state and central level leaders were in the meeting, which was called after division bench of the Calcutta High Court quashed a single bench order that allowed the mega event and asked it to hear the case afresh.Party leaders said that they will wait for the High Court verdict on the 'yatra' and if needed will move higher court for permission."The TMC is afraid of BJP," state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said while entering the party office before the meeting."We will wait for the court's verdict. We have full faith in judiciary. The state government is trying to stop the Rath Yatra on the basis of assumption that it might create problems," he said.BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said if needed the party will move higher court to seek justice.According to BJP sources, the party for the time being will organise rallies in various parts of the state against the state government's decision to not allow the 'yatra'.On Thursday, single-judge bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty gave go-ahead for the event. After the verdict, BJP leaders decided on tentative new dates for the programme starting December 28.However, after today's order there is uncertainty once again over the 'yatra' that was to cover all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state ahead of the 2019 general elections.The division bench of Chief Justice Debasish Kargupta and and Justice Shampa Sarkar Friday quashed the single bench order and asked it hear the case afresh to consider intelligence inputs by the state agencies. The division bench also asked the single bench to dispose the case expeditiously.