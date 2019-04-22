Will win all 7 seats in Del, will highlight achievements of Cong govts in Del, Centre, says Sheila

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Asserting that the Congress will win all seven Lok Sabha seats here, former chief minister and party's North-East Delhi candidate Sheila Dikshit Monday said her party will highlight the achievements of its governments in Delhi and at the Centre during its election campaign.Dikshit, who is also the Delhi Congress chief, said the party is also prepared to face the challenge of a triangular contest in Delhi."We will begin campaigning soon by highlighting achievements of Congress governments in Delhi as well as at the Centre," she told reporters here. Addressing party workers at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office here, Dikshit said the party workers should forcefully counter the "lies and falsehood" being spread by the BJP and the AAP, and give wide publicity to the key features in the Congress manifesto, which is aimed at giving relief to all sections of the people.The Congress was in power in the national capital for three consecutive terms from 1998-2013 and from 2004-2014 at the Centre.Besides Dikshit, the party on Monday announced candidates for five more seats -- Ajay Maken (New Delhi), J P Agarwal (North-East Delhi), Rajesh Lillotia (North-West Delhi), Arvinder Singh Lovely (East Delhi), and Mahabal Mishra (West Delhi)."Congress workers should spare no effort in ensuring the victory of all the seven Congress candidates in the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi," she said addressing workers at the DPCC office. Maken, who has been a three-time MLA and two-time MP, said there is a direct fight between his party and the BJP. The AAP will be relegated to the third spot, he said."The Congress has fielded very strong candidates on all the seats. There is a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP and AAP will be at the third place," he said. PTI VIT PR AAR