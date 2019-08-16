Will win all 70 seats in Delhi polls: Kejriwal to AAP workers on birthday

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the AAP will win all the 70 seats in the Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year as he lauded the contribution of his party workers on his birthday. The AAP national convenor addressed his party members who came to greet him on his 51st birthday."I want to thank the AAP workers for their contribution towards the party. In last assembly elections, we won 67 seats but this time we will win all 70 seats," he said in a video posted on the AAP's official Twitter handle.Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the chief minister."Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal. Praying for his good health and long life," Modi tweeted.Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal also wished Kejriwal."Birthday wishes to Chief Minister, GNCTD Sh @ArvindKejriwal ji. I pray for his good health and long life!" he tweeted.Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also conveyed his wishes to him.Leader of Opposition in Delhi Vijender Gupta, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar were among others who greeted Kejriwal on his birthday."Wishing you a very happy birthday, Arvind ji," Banerjee tweeted."Thank u so much Didi," replied Kejriwal.Gupta said, "I wish Arvind Kejriwal ji on his birthday. I wish you a long and healthy life."Several Bollywood celebrities, including directors Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Shirish Kunder, also wished Kejriwal."#HappyBirthdayAK you literally changed Indian politics," Agnihotri tweeted. PTI UZM SOMSOM