Will win at least 140 seats in Madhya Pradesh: BJP

Bhopal, Dec 8 (PTI) The BJP will win 140 to 165 seats in Madhya Pradesh and form the government for a fourth straight time under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the party's state vice president Sudershan Gupta said on Saturday.Voting for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly was held on November 28. Counting will take place on December 11 for the state along with four others taking part in this round of assembly elections."We have received feedback that the BJP will win between 140 and 165 seats and form the government under the leadership of Chouhan for the fourth straight time," Gupta told reporters here after a party meeting here.The meeting, which reviewed the BJP's poll prospects, was attended by Chouhan and the party's top brass.It was a prelude to Chouhan's interaction, scheduled for Sunday, with the BJP's 230 candidates, party functionaries said. They said he would talk about counting day precautions with the candidates.On Thursday, state Congress chief Kamal Nath had met his party's 229 candidates and told them to take extra caution during counting and to stay put at the centres until the exercise gets over.Four exit polls predicted different scenarios.The Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat poll gave 108-128 seats to the BJP and 95-115 to the Congress. The India Today-Axis predicted a photo-finish with 102-120 seats for the saffron party and 104-122 for the Congress.The Times Now-CNX exit poll predicted a majority for the BJP with 126 seats and gave 89 to the Congress.In contrast, the ABP News poll gave the Congress a decisive win with 126 seats and said the BJP would get 94.