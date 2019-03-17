Will work for Congress, ensure party candidate's victory from Ernakulam: KV Thomas

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) After being denied a ticket from the Ernakulam Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, senior Congress leader K V Thomas Sunday said he will work for the party and ensure its candidate, Hibi Eden, wins from the constituency.Thomas, who represents the constituency, was miffed at being denied a ticket, but seemed pacified after top Congress leaders spoke to him and assured him that they would take care of his interests.Sources said he also spoke to former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on the issue.I will continue to work for the party more strongly.It was my immediate response... because when all sitting MPs were given tickets, I was denied it (a ticket). I will not take any steps that would hurt the interests of the party. I owe everything to the party.I will stand by whatever decision is taken by the party, Thomas, who was the Union food minister in the UPA government, told reporters here.He later became the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament.Ernakulam is a Congress stronghold and whoever is the party candidate, will win, Thomas said, claiming that Manmohan Singh had telephoned him.Asked whether Eden will win, he said 100 per centI was pained not because of ignoring seats for me but for the attitude towards me.While all sitting MPs were given given tickets, I was denied it, he said after his outburst at the party last night for being denied a ticket from Ernakulam.Thomas had also met Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly Ramesh Chennithala and Congress general secretary in charge of Kerala Mukul Wasnik, and held discussions, the sources said.Asked about rumours about him joining the BJP and contesting as the saffron party's candidate, he said he is a Congress man and no one has contacted him.Thomas was upset after he was denied the party ticket from Ernakulam which he currently represents. He has been a five time parliamentarian from this constituency besides being a two-time legislator in the state.Sources said the party is learnt to have worked out a formula with him to which he has reportedly agreed. Details of this formula are not available. PTI SKC TGB ANBANB