Will work to make BJP world's best political party: Nadda

Shimla, Oct 9 (PTI) Jagat Prakash Nadda got a rousing welcome on Wednesday during his first visit to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district Mandi after being appointed as the national working president of the ruling BJP.Thanking the people of the district for according him a warm welcome, Nadda said the love and affection would give him strength and motivation to work with more dedication and commitment to meet the expectations of the crores of workers of the saffron party.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had emerged as the largest party in the world under the leadership of Amit Shah and now, he would ensure that it became the best party of the world, Nadda said.There were over a thousand political parties in the country and almost all of those, except the BJP, were controlled by a particular family, he added.The BJP was the only party, in which ordinary workers could become the prime minister, the party chief and the chief minister, Nadda said, adding that it was a party with a vision of a new India and not afraid of taking bold decisions.Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said Nadda had not only brought laurels to the state and its people, but had also raised the hopes of crores of BJP workers that it would become the best political party in the world.Former chief minister Shanta Kumar expressed hope that the BJP would become an excellent party under Nadda's leadership and that Himachal Pradesh would create history by re-electing the saffron party's government in the 2022 state polls.State BJP chief Satpal Satti said it called for celebrations for each and every worker of the party that Nadda rose to the highest office within the organisation due to his dedication and hard work.Irrigation and Public Health Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, Urban Development Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, Industries Minister Bikram Singh, Deputy Speaker Hansraj, MPs Ram Swaroop Sharma and Kishan Kapoor and Chairman, State Planning Board, Ramesh Dhawala were also present on the occasion.