William Dalrymple's new book on rise of East India Company; to hit stands on September 10

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Eminent historian and writer William Dalrymple is coming out with a new book, this time with the tale of the East India Company and how it became the first global corporate power by conquering an entire subcontinent. "The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company" will hit stands on September 10, publishers Bloomsbury have announced.Calling it Dalrymple's "most ambitious book to date", the publishers said the book discusses one of the most supreme acts of "corporate violence" in world history."'The Anarchy' tells the remarkable story of how one of the world's most magnificent empires disintegrated and came to be replaced by a dangerously unregulated private company, based thousands of miles overseas and answerable only to its shareholders," Bloomsbury said in a statement. The award-winning author took to Twitter earlier this week to announce that the book would come in three different covers for the US, the UK and India, with "slightly different images and subtitles". His last novel "Koh-i-Noor: The History of the World's Most Infamous Diamond" came out in 2017. He also has titles like "White Mughals" and "The Last Mughal" to his credit. PTI MG TRSTRS