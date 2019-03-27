William Sadler to reprise the role as Death in 'Bill & Ted 3'

Los Angeles, Mar 27 (PTI) William Sadler will return as Death in the upcoming film "Bill and Ted Face The Music", the makers have announced.The film's official Twitter account shared the news Monday."For those who have been asking @Wm _ sadler will totally be reprising his role!" the post read.Sadler played the Grim Reaper in the second film of the series "Bill and Ted Bogus Journey" (1991), where he posed a challenge to the titular time-travelling rockers in a number of games. Last week, film's leads Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter officially announced that they are coming back for the third installment as Theodore 'Ted' Logan and William 'Bill' S Preston Esq, respectively.The official plotline of the film reads, "The stakes are higher than ever for Bill and Ted. Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe." Original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon have penned the script, with Dean Parisot attached as director. Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh will serve as executive producer, alongside R Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr, Scott Fischer, and John Santilli. The first film in the franchise, "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure", was released in 1989."Bill & Ted Face The Music" is slated to hit the theatres on August 21, 2020. PTI RDSRDS