Win proves I stood for right: Bigg Boss winner Dipika Kakar

Lonavala, Dec 30 (PTI) Popular TV actor Dipika Kakar, who lifted the trophy for "Bigg Boss 12", said her win proved that she stood for the right and never played dirty.Social media polls and those conducted by various media houses had predicted that the "Sasural Simar Ka" fame actor would emerge as the winner."I am thankful to everyone. I had anticipated that Sreesanth, Deepak and I would be there in the top three. I was just praying I win the show, I am very happy I won," Dipika, who also won a cash prize of Rs 30 lakh, told PTI."I wanted to prove that 'Bigg Boss' is not about being mean or demeaning anybody and it is about being honest and good. I am very happy (with) the way I conducted myself on the show. I won," she said.Dipika said this win proved that she stood for the right and "never played dirty to prove anyone right or wrong. It was all about being good and graceful".She said she would have been equally happy if Sreesanth, who she considered here brother, had won the show."I would have been really happy for him. But at the end of the day I was here to win," she said.The popular TV actor said there is no formula to survive in the controversial reality show."There is no one way out but you have to gather yourself and keep going in the show. One major thought that I always had in my head was, I am here for my family," Dipika said.She said there was a time when she was being put at every step, but she kept going."It was difficult. The only strength that kept me going was my family, which was outside and was praying for me," she said.Having stayed in the Bigg Boss house for three months with 90 cameras, Dipika said her stint on the show has only made her a confident person.Speaking about her bond with Sreesanth, she said, "This was a relationship that got stronger and deeper with time. 'Bhai' has been aggressive but I never saw him wrong. Had he been wrong, people, including the housemates, would not have loved him.""There was a good side to him. His aggression did fire back on him, but that doesn't mean he is a wrong person at heart. We both were there for each other, providing strength," she added.Dipika said she missed her family and would now spend time with them.Before entering the Big Boss house, the actor had vowed that if she wins, she would pay a visit to Ajmer Sharif dargah.