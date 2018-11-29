Wing of Air India aircraft hits wall at Stockholm airport; 2 pilots derostered

(Eds: Updating with action against pilots) Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) The wing of an Air India aircraft carrying 179 passengers hit the wall of a building during taxiing at Stockholm's Arlanda airport, prompting the airline to de-roster two pilots operating the flight and launch a probe, an official said Thursday. None of the people on board was hurt in the incident, an Air India official said. On Wednesday, the Boeing 787-8 (Dreamliner) plane had arrived from New Delhi and was taxiing to the gate when the tip of the left wing of the plane struck against the wall, he said. The damage to the aircraft was being assessed, he added. "Air India has derostered the two pilots who were handling the flight -- the commander and the first officer -- pending investigation," said the official. The probe into the incident is still on, the official added. The flight AI 167 had departed at 0239 hours from New Delhi and landed at Stockholm at 0530 hours (local time), according to the live flight tracking portal FlightRadar 24. Last month, the wheels of a Boeing 737 plane operating Air India Express flight to Dubai from Trichy had hit the perimeter wall of the airport during the take off but continued for its destination for nearly four hours. It was however, diverted to Mumbai after officials at the Trichy airport reported the matter to pilots that the aircraft might have come in contact with the wall. PTI IAS RAM RSY SNESNE