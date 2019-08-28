Winning DUSU polls will boost party workers' morale: Delhi Cong leaders to NSUI

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Delhi Congress leaders met NSUI office bearers on Wednesday to discuss preparations for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls and told them that victory in this election will be a morale booster for workers of the party, which is passing through a "challenging phase".Delhi Congress working president Haroon Yusuf said office bearers of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) were guided about the issues to be focussed on in the DUSU polls due in September."A number of issues such as growing unemployment among youth due to sagging economy, saffronisation of DU campus, which was evident following an attempt by the ABVP to install a bust of Savarkar, will be raised by the NSUI during the students union polls," he said.The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on August 20 installed busts of V D Savarkar, Subhash Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh 'without due permission' outside the gate of Arts Faculty in north campus.The move has been criticised by the Congress-affiliated NSUI and Left-backed AISA which said Savarkar cannot be kept on the same pedestal as Bose and Singh.Three working presidents of the Delhi Congress -- Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav and Rajesh Lilothia -- said the result of DUSU polls will be "very important for the party."The Congress Party is going through a challenging phase and victory in the DUSU elections will be a morale-booster for the party workers who are going to face Assembly elections in Delhi due early next year," they said.AICC in-charge of Delhi Congress P C Chacko asked former candidates of previous DUSU polls and Delhi Assembly elections to put up hoardings in their respective areas."In the last 16 years, 10 NSUI candidates were elected to the post of DUSU president. Party workers should ensure this winning streak is maintained," Chacko said in the meeting.AICC in-charge of NSUI Ruchi Gupta said the strategy of the party's student wing will be focused on its slogan 'One University, Equal Opportunity' as "various types of inequalities are prevalent in Delhi University".NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan termed the outfit's victory in two of the four seats in Rajasthan University Students union elections a "good news"Nominations for DUSU polls will commence on September 4 and polling will be held on September 12.Last year, the NSUI managed to win the post of DUSU secretary, while the other posts, including that of the president, were bagged by its major rival the ABVP. PTI VIT VIT NSDNSD