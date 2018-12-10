Winter session from Tuesday: Results of assembly polls to decide on proceeding

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The nearly month-long Winter Session of Parliament will commence from Tuesday and the results of the five states which went for assembly elections recently are bound to cast a shadow on parliamentary proceedings. This will be the last full-fledged Parliament session of the Narendra Modi-led government before the Lok Sabha polls next year. The results of the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, in which both the ruling BJP and the Congress have high stakes will be out by Tuesday afternoon. The government will push for the passage of the triple talaq bill pending in the Rajya Sabha. It had promulgated an ordinance to make the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence. The government also wants the Indian Medical Council amendment ordinance and the companies amendment ordinance to be passed as bills in this session. The Winter Session usually starts in November. However, it would be the second year in a row when it begins in December. The opposition has made its intent clear by saying it will demand a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale jet deal in which it has alleged corruption. The issue of alleged misuse of probe agencies by the government to settle political scores will also be raised. The opposition Monday said it will take up the issue of autonomy of the Reserve Bank of India in the session. The resignation of RBI Governor Urjit Patel has given fresh ammunition to the opposition to target the government,. Amid a tussle between the government and the RBI, opposition parties have accused the NDA regime of trying to damage every institution in the country by interfering in their autonomy and alleged the central bank was being forced to "open bank funding" to defaulting corporates.Asserting that government is always receptive to the issues raised by parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told an all-party meet that the government and the opposition have to cooperate with each other so that Parliament functions smoothly which is in public interest. According to the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, 45 bills have been listed for introduction and passage. Some important new bills likely to be introduced during the session are The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCIM) Bill, 2018, The National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) Bill, 2018, The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2018, The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Information Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2018, and The Central University (Amendment) Bill, 2018. The session will have 20 sittings spread over a period of 29 days between December 11 and January 8. Many present in the all-party meeting convened by the government Monday suggested keeping Parliament proceedings suspended between December 24 to January 1, which they claimed has been a tradition. In the original schedule, Parliament will have sittings on December 24, 26 as well as on January 1. However, according to sources, the government will take a final call after considering the issue based on precedents of not having sitting on these dates. PTI NAB AAR