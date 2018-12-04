Winter session of Uttarkhand assembly begins

Dehradun, Dec 4 (PTI) The three-day winter session of the Uttarakhand Assembly began here today with Finance Minister Prakash Pant laying the state's first supplementary budget of Rs 2452.41 crore on the floor of the House. A provision of Rs 1706.25 crore has been made in the budget for revenue expenditure and of Rs 746.16 crore for capital expenditure. The supplementary budget makes a provision of Rs 697.59 crore for resource related schemes out of which a provision of Rs 644.06 crore has been made for centrally sponsored schemes and Rs 53.53 crore have been provided for externally aided projects, Pant said while tabling the supplementary demands for grants. Apart from this, the supplementary budget also makes a provision of Rs 153.23 crore for the contingency fund, he said.Earlier, the assembly paid tributes to former chief minister N D Tiwari who passed away in October this year with chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat remembering him as a leader who rose above petty considerations ofparty politics to be helpful to everyone.Rawat especially recalled Tiwari for his contribution to the industrialisation of both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during his chief ministership.Tiwari served as the chief minister of UP for four terms and that of Uttarakhand as the first elected chief minister of the newly created state.Rawat said when he became an MLA for the first time he often went to Tiwari for help who guided him openly regardless of the fact that he belonged to the opposition party. Prakash Pant also paid tribute to the leader remembering him for hisgenerosity of temperament, his capacity to stay calm in the most difficult circumstances, his gift of thegab, his control of temper, his deep understanding of the norms of parliamentary democracy andhis deep regard for them. Bheemtal MLA Ram Singh Kaira attributed his growth in politics to the inspiration of Tiwari who did a lot for the development of Uttarakhand as its first elected chief minister. He also urged the state government to rename Kumaon University after the great leader. PTI ALM RCJ