WION news channel enters Middle East market

Zee Medias English news channel World Is One News (WION) has entered into the Middle East market.

The channel has been launched on Etisalat - one of the biggest networks in the Middle East ? in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, WION said in a statement.

WIONs Middle East debut comes on the heels of its launch in seven African countries - Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Botswana and Rwanda.

Between February to April, WION has plans to spread its reach to other South Asian countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Myanmar, it further added.

Home Credit India appoints Anirban Majumdar as CFO

NBFC firm Home Credit India Finance today said that it has appointed Anirban Majumdar as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

"Anirbans knowledge in varied areas across finance coupled with his global experience will be very valuable and an important asset for our future development in a growing market like India," Pavel Maco, CEO of Home Credit India said in a statement.

Majumdar will be responsible for financial planning and analysis, accounting, procurement and treasury functions.

Prior to joining Home Credit, Majumdar spent nearly 17 years with the General Electric Group, working in Australasia, Europe, India, Japan and the USA. In his last role, Anirban was the Group Financial Controller for GE Capital Australia and New Zealand.

Majumdar takes over from Mariusz Dabrowski, who will continue to work with Home Credit India until June 2018.

Sterlite Power commissions 2 transmission lines in Telangana

Sterlite Power said today that it has commissioned the 400KV D/C Nizamabad-Shankarapally and 400KV Maheshwaram- Mehboobnagar lines in Telangana, well ahead of the scheduled date.

These lines are integral part of the state government towards ensuring adequacy of the system to provide reliable and quality power to the consumers in the state, Sterlite Power said in a statement.

Dedicating the project to the state, the CEO of Global Infrastructure BU, Sterlite Power, Ved Tiwari said, "These lines augment the power off take capacity by almost 1000 MW and should help in addressing the increase of household consumption to 3.56 units/ day in FY 2018-19." PTI KRH PRS KKS SBT