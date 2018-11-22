Wipro, Adani Ports to move out of Sensex from Dec 24; HCL Tech, Bajaj Fin to enter

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Information technology major Wipro and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd will be dropped from the Sensex, effective December 24.In their places, HCL Technologies and Bajaj Finance will enter the index, according to information available with the BSE website.Besides, Power Finance Corporation will move out from the BSE 100 index, while Edelweiss Financial Services will be included in the index.Bharti Infratel, Lupin and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation will be excluded from the Sensex 50 index and these firms will be replaced by Bajaj Finserv, Britannia Industries and JSW Steel."Effective at the open of Monday, December 24, 2018, ...changes will be made to these indices," the website noted.Further, changes have been made in various other indices, including Sensex Next 50, BSE 200 and BSE 500 and sectoral indices such as bankex and Teck. PTI SP HRS BALBAL