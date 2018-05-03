Wipro Consumer Care to invest Rs 220 cr for new facility in Telangana

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) FMCG firm Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting today said it plans to invest Rs 220 crore to set up a new manufacturing facility for personal care products in Telangana.

The company, which today reported revenues of over Rs 6,630 crore (USD 1 billion) for financial year 2017-18, also plans to set up a manufacturing facility in Guangzhou in China.

"Wipro Consumer Care products division will invest Rs 220 crore to set up a manufacturing facility at Maheshwaram in Rangareddy district. Coming up on 40 acres, the facility will manufacture toilet soaps and other personal care products," a spokesperson of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting told PTI.

The company, however, did not elaborate on the new manufacturing facility coming up in China.

Both the facilities are expected to be operational in fiscal 2020, the company added.

Commenting on achieving the USD 1 billion revenue milestone, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting CEO Vineet Agrawal said: "The key driver of growth this year was our ability to handle the GST transition in India...This gave us momentum in June-July 2017, leading to 18 per cent growth in the India business in 2017-18. Distribution also improved especially post GST implementation".

The company had reported revenues of Rs 6,114 crore in fiscal 2016-17.

Wipro Consumer Cares brand portfolio includes Santoor, Chandrika, Safewash Enchanteur and Yardley.

The company has 15 manufacturing facilities in five countries (India, China, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam). PTI SVK ABM ABM