Wipro Lighting forms strategic partnership with Mapiq

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Wipro Lighting said it has formed a strategic partnership with Netherlands-based Mapiq to work jointly in the area of smart workplaces in India. As per the agreement, Wipro will implement Mapiq's interactive 3D maps into its Internet of Lighting (IoL) smart building proposition to deliver a superior end-user experience, Wipro Lighting said in a statement. "We are going to see a rise in smart building world with a focus on the end-users. We believe that this partnership can take us to the next level when it comes down to really understanding the needs of employees and support them during their workday," said Anuj Dhir, Wipro VP and Business Head - Commercial Lighting Business. Mapiq creates a unified, cloud-based platform that helps optimise workspaces. It shows office buildings in an interactive 3D map and employees can use Mapiq to book rooms, find their way around the building, search for free workplaces, find their colleagues, and much more. PTI KRH ABM