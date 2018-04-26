Wipro Lighting in discussions with 4-5 Smart City projects

Chandigarh, Apr 26 (PTI) Wipro Lighting, part of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, is currently in discussions with authorities for deployment in four-five Smart City projects across the country, a senior company official said here today.

When asked if the company was involved in any of the Smart City projects, Anuj Dhir, Vice President and Business Head, Wipro Lighting said, "We are currently in discussion in four to five projects across the country for Smart City deployment. They are still under discussion stage... We are in discussion with the authorities."

He was interacting with reporters after the company unveiled its Internet of Lighting (IoL) solutions for indoor and outdoor lighting here today.

Wipro Lighting is now ready to provide complete lighting infrastructure for Smart Cities, he said.

Emergence of IoT and big data have made smart and connected digital lighting solutions a reality, according to a company statement.

"In its 25-year journey, Wipro Lighting has constantly focused on design and innovation to provide customers with best lighting solutions. Internet of Lighting is a significant and big step in offering our customers best of breed solutions in lighting and beyond," Dhir said. PTI SUN ABM